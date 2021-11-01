CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
1 person in critical condition after stabbing inside a Montgomery Co. McDonald’s

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

November 17, 2021, 12:06 AM

One person is in critical condition after a stabbing inside a McDonald’s in Montgomery County, Maryland, Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the establishment located on Rockville Pike near Country Club Road just after 11 p.m.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, one person was taken to a local hospital.

It is unknown if the attacker and victim knew each other or what caused the stabbing.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

This is breaking news. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

