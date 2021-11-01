1 person in critical condition after stabbing inside a Montgomery Co. McDonald’s

One person is in critical condition after a stabbing inside a McDonald's in Montgomery County, Maryland, Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the establishment located on Rockville Pike near Country Club Road just after 11 p.m.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, one person was taken to a local hospital.

It is unknown if the attacker and victim knew each other or what caused the stabbing.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

