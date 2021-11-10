BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: : It's OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | Black Friday weather forecast | High car prices | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
10-year-old missing after vehicle theft in Montgomery Co.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 26, 2021, 1:32 AM

Lorrelys Imelda Bonitez was waiting inside of her parent’s gray 2013 Honda Pilot when an unknown male entered the car.

Montgomery County police are searching for a 10-year-old from Hyattsville, Maryland, after the vehicle she was in was stolen. That vehicle was last seen heading towards Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Police said the child was seen just before 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

They said that the vehicle with the license plate 5EN1799, fled the scene with Bonitez inside.

The girl is roughly five feet tall, has long, brown and curly hair, and was wearing blue overalls, a blue striped shirt, a gray jacket and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 301-279-8000 or the special victims investigation unit at 240-773-5400

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

