10-year-old missing after vehicle theft in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County police are searching for a 10-year-old from Hyattsville, Maryland, after the vehicle she was in was stolen. That vehicle was last seen heading towards Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Police said the child was seen just before 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Lorrelys Imelda Bonitez was waiting inside of her parent’s gray 2013 Honda Pilot when an unknown male entered the car.

They said that the vehicle with the license plate 5EN1799, fled the scene with Bonitez inside.

The girl is roughly five feet tall, has long, brown and curly hair, and was wearing blue overalls, a blue striped shirt, a gray jacket and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 301-279-8000 or the special victims investigation unit at 240-773-5400