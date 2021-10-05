DC teenager leads Montgomery Co. police on a chase in stolen Camaro

A 19-year-old is in custody after a police chase in Montgomery County, Maryland, that left several police cars and other vehicles damaged.

It happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. in Chevy Chase. A food delivery driver left a Chevy Camaro running on the side of the road in the area of Leland and 46th streets, when Demontre Satterwhite-Walker, of D.C., entered the car and fled with it, a Montgomery County news release said.

When police spotted the car, they said Satterwhite-Walker struck a police cruiser to flee the scene, and then led them on a chase. He then struck another police car and damaged six civilian vehicles.

He lost control of the car and it overturned in the area of East-West Highway and Washington Avenue. That’s when Satterwhite-Walker got out of the vehicle and tried to take off on foot.

Police arrested him shortly and took him into custody. He faces potential charges related to motor vehicle theft, as well as assault charges and traffic offenses.

No one was hurt, a police spokesperson said.

