DC teenager leads Montgomery Co. police on a chase in stolen Camaro

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

October 5, 2021, 9:00 PM

A 19-year-old is in custody after a police chase in Montgomery County, Maryland, that left several police cars and other vehicles damaged.

It happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. in Chevy Chase. A food delivery driver left a Chevy Camaro running on the side of the road in the area of Leland and 46th streets, when Demontre Satterwhite-Walker, of D.C., entered the car and fled with it, a Montgomery County news release said.

When police spotted the car, they said Satterwhite-Walker struck a police cruiser to flee the scene, and then led them on a chase. He then struck another police car and damaged six civilian vehicles.

He lost control of the car and it overturned in the area of East-West Highway and Washington Avenue. That’s when Satterwhite-Walker got out of the vehicle and tried to take off on foot.

Police arrested him shortly and took him into custody. He faces potential charges related to motor vehicle theft, as well as assault charges and traffic offenses.

No one was hurt, a police spokesperson said.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

