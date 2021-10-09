DC temple’s ‘Festival of Lights’ canceled for 2021 holiday season

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said that it is canceling the Festival of Lights due to continuing COVID-19 concerns and road work on Beach Drive.

“The Temple and Visitors’ Center grounds will not have Christmas lights this year. The Visitors’ Center will remain closed until the Temple Open House in 2022,” the church said in a news release Friday.

Another reason cited was the focus on the open house and rededication of the temple. Ticketing information and additional details of the open house will be announced in the beginning of November.

Last year’s Festival of Lights was a free drive-thru event in the Kensington, Maryland, temple.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in D.C. announced Thursday that it had canceled — Boo at the Zoo and ZooLights — due to COVID-19.

