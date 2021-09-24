Off-duty Montgomery Co. officer rescues woman, teenager from burning car

An off-duty Montgomery County Police officer rescued a woman and a teenager from a burning car in downtown Bethesda Thursday night.

An off-duty Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer rescued a woman and a teenager from a burning car in downtown Bethesda Thursday night.

The officer was traveling along Montgomery Avenue and East-West Highway around 6:50 p.m. when the officer saw a car that had crashed into a tree.

The officer pulled over and was able to get the driver and the teenage companion out of the vehicle.

Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said on Twitter that the officer put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. Then the officer cut the driver’s seatbelt to free her from the car. The teenager was also rescued.

ICYMI (~7p) Montgomery Ave.,, Bethesda, @mcfrsPIO transported 2 patients, incl 1 adult Pri1 trauma & 1 Pri2 teen, both of whom were assisted/rescued out of burning vehicle by quick thinking 1st arriving police officers @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/AS0PQWPPby pic.twitter.com/g4shhNVjDp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 23, 2021

Initial accounts of the crash indicate the driver may have lost control of the car, Montgomery County Police said in a statement Thursday night.

Both the woman and teenager were taken to the hospital. Both had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.