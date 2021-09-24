Coronavirus News: US sets stage for boosters | Importance of nuance when dealing with COVID | How 'dark winter' can be avoided | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Off-duty Montgomery Co. officer…

Off-duty Montgomery Co. officer rescues woman, teenager from burning car

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

September 24, 2021, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
An off-duty Montgomery County Police officer rescued a woman and a teenager from a burning car in Bethesda, Maryland.

Pete Piringer, MCFR
The officer was traveling along Montgomery Avenue and East-West Highway around 6:50 p.m. when the officer came upon a car that had crashed into a tree.

Pete Piringer, MCFR
The officer knocked out the fire with a fire extinguisher then cut the driver’s seatbelt in order to free her from the car.

Pete Piringer, MCFR
Both the woman and teenager were taken to the hospital. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Pete Piringer, MCFR
(1/4)

An off-duty Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer rescued a woman and a teenager from a burning car in downtown Bethesda Thursday night.

The officer was traveling along Montgomery Avenue and East-West Highway around 6:50 p.m. when the officer saw a car that had crashed into a tree.

The officer pulled over and was able to get the driver and the teenage companion out of the vehicle.

Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said on Twitter that the officer put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. Then the officer cut the driver’s seatbelt to free her from the car. The teenager was also rescued.

Initial accounts of the crash indicate the driver may have lost control of the car, Montgomery County Police said in a statement Thursday night.

Both the woman and teenager were taken to the hospital. Both had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force meeting recruitment goals, changing mindset around work and training

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up