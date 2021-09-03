CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Montgomery Co. group home resident sparks shelter-in-place orders at schools

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 2:52 PM

As storms rolled in Wednesday, some Montgomery County, Maryland, students and staff were forced to shelter in place — and it had nothing to do with the weather.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, county police said, they were notified of a man banging on doors at Cabin John Middle School in Potomac. That led to a shelter-in-place order, with similar orders at nearby Bells Mill Elementary and Georgetown Hill Early School.

Police said the 47-year-old man was reported missing from his group home on Lakeview Drive in Bethesda that morning. He remained under psychiatric treatment.

Officers found the man on the middle school’s campus and took him to a hospital, and the shelter-in-place orders were lifted.

John Aaron

