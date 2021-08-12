CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. mandates masks in schools | Status of DC-area hospitals | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Food fun and pigs:…

Food fun and pigs: Here comes the Montgomery County fair

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

August 12, 2021, 9:30 PM

It’s back after being canceled last year due to coronavirus: The Montgomery County, Maryland, Agricultural Fair.

All your favorite things about the fair — the rides, the lights, The Games, the animals, and of course fair food — are all waiting.

“Fried Oreos will be here. We’ll have the doughnut burger and many other treats that are not fattening and will delight you at all levels,” fair executive director Marty Svercek said.

Tickets online are $12; at the door they cost $15. Parking at the fair grounds will cost you $10, but you can park for free at Lakeforest Mall and ride the free shuttle.

Masks will not be required in outside spaces at the fair, but will have to be worn at certain inside displays.

The fair, which started in 1945, will officially return for its “9 Best Days of Summer” on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. and will operate through Aug. 21.

It is one of several county fair staples in the D.C. region making its return this year.

It's back after being canceled last year due to coronavirus: The Montgomery County, Maryland, Agricultural Fair.

There's an array of fair food waiting for you at the Montgomery County fair.

After being canceled last year, the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair is back.

