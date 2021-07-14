Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. council member…

Montgomery Co. council member introduces bill to further limit rent hikes

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

July 14, 2021, 9:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando is seeking to pass a bill that would further limit rent increases in the Maryland county.

The proposed bill builds on Maryland’s COVID-19 Rental Relief Act, signed by Gov. Larry Hogan in March of 2020, which prevents evictions due to non-payment of rent due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

The state mandate expired at the beginning of July and a 90-day grace period on rent increases is in effect through the end of September.

“When we were thrust into COVID-19 in March 2020, we had no idea how long it would last,”Jawando said in a release.

“Now, almost 18 months later, we are on our way back, but the economy has a long way to go toward a full and equitable recovery. Many of our residents who lost jobs are behind on rent, bills and are searching for employment and stability. Bill 30-21 will provide critical relief to help folks remain stable in their homes as we recover.”

If Jawando’s bill passes, rent increases and collection of late fees could freeze through August of 2022.

Jawando serves on the Council’s Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee.

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA sells over $1 million in cryptocurrency

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

USPS ranked Workhorse vehicle last in value before it filed bid protest, Oshkosh tells court

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up