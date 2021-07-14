Montgomery Co. council member introduces bill to further limit rent hikes

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando is seeking to pass a bill that would further limit rent increases.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando is seeking to pass a bill that would further limit rent increases in the Maryland county.

The proposed bill builds on Maryland’s COVID-19 Rental Relief Act, signed by Gov. Larry Hogan in March of 2020, which prevents evictions due to non-payment of rent due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

The state mandate expired at the beginning of July and a 90-day grace period on rent increases is in effect through the end of September.

“When we were thrust into COVID-19 in March 2020, we had no idea how long it would last,”Jawando said in a release.

“Now, almost 18 months later, we are on our way back, but the economy has a long way to go toward a full and equitable recovery. Many of our residents who lost jobs are behind on rent, bills and are searching for employment and stability. Bill 30-21 will provide critical relief to help folks remain stable in their homes as we recover.”

If Jawando’s bill passes, rent increases and collection of late fees could freeze through August of 2022.

Jawando serves on the Council’s Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee.