Hyattsville man dead after crash in Silver Spring

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said 20-year-old Julio Aldail Rodriquez-Interiang, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was driving a 2008 Acura TL on New Hampshire Avenue near Wolf Drive when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the right side of the road and hit a traffic light support pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, though police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to call detectives at 240-773-6620.