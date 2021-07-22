Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Hyattsville man dead after crash in Silver Spring

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 22, 2021, 1:34 PM

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said 20-year-old Julio Aldail Rodriquez-Interiang, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was driving a 2008 Acura TL on New Hampshire Avenue near Wolf Drive when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the right side of the road and hit a traffic light support pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, though police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to call detectives at 240-773-6620.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

