FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC region events guide | What's open, what's closed | Tips on beating holiday traffic | How to safely celebrate with family
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » How to 'hula-hoop' test…

How to ‘hula-hoop’ test a deck to make sure it’s safe

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

July 4, 2021, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

First, a deck collapsed in Germantown, Maryland. And then, less than a week later, another deck behind a home in Aspen Hill came down.

Nine people were hurt between the two incidents, and now Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is warning homeowners to examine their decks to make sure they are structurally sound.

“As you go up to the deck, or up the stairs, touching the handrail, does that handrail wobble, that means that your railing and the post that the railing is attached to is not fixed securely to the deck structure,” said department chief Scott Goldstein.

There also shouldn’t be any feeling of sponginess while on the deck. If there is, Goldstein said, the deck boards need to be looked at.

There is also a test called a hula-hoop test that can help determine deck safety. To perform the test, stand on the deck and make the motions of hula-hooping. The deck should not move in the process.

Goldstein also recommended looking underneath the deck to see if there are any signs that it needs to be repaired or replaced. Goldstein said to look for loose nuts or bolts, screws or nails that are backing out, or the sign of a gap between a home and the deck.

“All of those are indicators that the deck is moving away from the house,” Goldstein said.

The chief said if any issues are spotted during inspection, call a professional to look at them, so an expert can help come up with a game plan for making the deck safe.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up