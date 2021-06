Six people are in the hospital after a deck collapsed off a rowhouse in Montgomery County this weekend.

Six people are in the hospital after a rowhouse deck collapsed in Montgomery County Sunday night.

The deck caved in around 9 p.m. on Walnut Cove Circle in Germantown, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said nine people were barbequing on the deck when it fell. Six people were transported to the hospital, including one to the trauma center.

All nine adults are expected to survive.

The deck likely collapsed because of overcrowding, Piringer said.