3 injured after deck collapse in Montgomery County

A deck collapsed in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday afternoon, injuring three people.

It happened in the back of a house on Adrian Street in Aspen Hill. Two people were confined under the house but not pinned, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said. They have been extricated. One person on top of the deck was also extricated.

Update – Adrian Street just off Viers Mill Road, Rockville, deck collapse, 2 people trapped under debris, all 3 patients have been removed, two will be transported, both Pri2 traumas, NLT pic.twitter.com/gIj1BufKCj — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 2, 2021

This is the second incident of a deck collapsing in a week in the county. Last Sunday, a deck collapsed in Germantown, sending six people to the hospital.

Below is the area where it happened.

