3 injured after deck collapse in Montgomery County

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 2, 2021, 4:20 PM

A deck collapsed in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday afternoon, injuring three people.

It happened in the back of a house on Adrian Street in Aspen Hill. Two people were confined under the house but not pinned, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said. They have been extricated. One person on top of the deck was also extricated.

This is the second incident of a deck collapsing in a week in the county. Last Sunday, a deck collapsed in Germantown, sending six people to the hospital.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates.

 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

