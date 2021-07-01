1 man dies in Silver Spring double shooting

Montgomery County, Maryland police are looking for information related to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Friday afternoon.

The police responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the Enclave apartments on Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring at 2 p.m.

The found two injured men and provided medical help until a team from the county’s fire a rescue arrived. The men were taken to the hospital, where one died.

The Major Crimes division is investigating. There are no suspects in custody yet.

Detectives ask that anyone who may know what happened on Friday afternoon call them at 240-773-5070.

The apartment building’s location is shown in the map below.