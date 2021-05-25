Water main that caused Rockville Pike traffic problems replaced

The water is back on for customers who lost it during a water main break Monday afternoon that flooded the southbound lanes of Rockville Pike and snarled traffic in North Bethesda, Maryland.

The break happened at Rockville Pike near Strathmore Avenue, in front of Georgetown Prep High School, in the 4 p.m. hour.

As crews worked to shut off the water, the southbound, downhill lanes were blocked, but the the northbound lanes were able to get through, with some rubbernecking slowdowns.

The water came all the way across to the median strip.

Workers from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission replaced the 16-inch water main that was 64 years old.

Crews are still on the scene Tuesday morning, repairing the roadway.

One southbound lane of Rockville Pike remains closed.

The break happened at Rockville Pike near Strathmore Avenue, in front of Georgetown Prep High School. WTOP/Kyle Cooper The 16-inch water main is 64 years old. The water came all the way across to the median strip. WTOP/Kyle Cooper

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.