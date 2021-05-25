MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Water main that caused Rockville Pike traffic problems replaced

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 25, 2021, 4:30 AM

The water is back on for customers who lost it during a water main break Monday afternoon that flooded the southbound lanes of Rockville Pike and snarled traffic in North Bethesda, Maryland.

The break happened at Rockville Pike near Strathmore Avenue, in front of Georgetown Prep High School, in the 4 p.m. hour.

As crews worked to shut off the water, the southbound, downhill lanes were blocked, but the the northbound lanes were able to get through, with some rubbernecking slowdowns.

The water came all the way across to the median strip.

Workers from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission replaced the 16-inch water main that was 64 years old.

Crews are still on the scene Tuesday morning, repairing the roadway.

One southbound lane of Rockville Pike remains closed.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.

