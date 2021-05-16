CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Montgomery Co. makes plans to reopen as vaccinations trend up

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 16, 2021, 5:58 PM

Montgomery County, Maryland, is now making plans to reopen after hitting a new milestone when it comes to vaccinations.

Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker noted that 54% of residents are now fully vaccinated.

“It’s really a credit to our residents that they’ve gone along with and adapted, they’ve put public health first,” said Hucker.

He said they expect to reach 60% of vaccinated residents this week, putting the county on the path to reopen by May 28 — which is when recently vaccinated residents will reach full immunity.

That means most businesses, religious facilities and restaurants can allow 75% capacity. Summer camps can also move to 250 people indoors with no outdoor limits.

All other gathering limits will go up to 250 indoors with no restrictions outdoors.

The decision comes after Maryland’s full reopening this weekend, but Hucker said they’ve followed necessary guidelines that have been in step with the recommendations of local health leaders.

“I think the good news is particularly encouraging and validates the approach we’ve been taking and putting public health first,” added Hucker.

Hucker said the county is still aiming for 100% vaccination and is reminding those who aren’t vaccinated to get their free shot.

Officials will take public comment and vote on the board of health order to reopen on Tuesday.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

