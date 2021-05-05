CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Downed wires set pickup truck on fire in Gaithersburg

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 11:20 AM

Montgomery County fire officials responded to a burning pickup and downed live wires in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Wednesday morning.

Videos from Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer showed a white pickup truck on fire at the intersection of Muddy Branch Road and Md. Route 117/West Diamond Avenue, with electrical wires sparking over the truck’s hood:

Over 100 PEPCO customers were without power in the area as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. PEPCO crews were called to de-energize the cables and conduct an investigation; power is expected to be restored by early afternoon.

The wires fell on the car with the driver still inside, Piringer told WTOP. They were able to escape without injury. It remains unclear what led to the crash.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all road closures have ended on W. Diamond Avenue and Muddy Branch Road. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

