Video: Montgomery Co. police seek help identifying sexual assault suspect

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released surveillance video in hopes of the public helping identify a sexual assault suspect.

Montgomery County police said that the attempted sexual assault took place at Briarcliff Terrace on April 4 around 7 p.m.

According to police, the female victim was entering the front of her apartment building when the suspect approached her. The police said that the suspect began assaulting the victim and was trying to sexually assault her. When the woman started screaming, police said a neighbor came to help and the suspect fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early twenties. He has short black hair and is approximately 5’6” to 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 150 to 170 pounds.

Authorities said he was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, gray jogger-style sweatpants, and black shoes at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app.