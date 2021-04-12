Pentagon officer charged in 2 fatal shootings held without bond

There will be no bond for the off-duty Pentagon police officer charged with murder in the shootings of two men in Takoma Park, Maryland.

Montgomery County District Judge Eric Nee ordered David Hall Dixon of Takoma Park to remain behind bars. The 40-year-old is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony, and reckless endangerment in the deaths of Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights.

The shootings happened in the parking lot of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums on the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue last week.

Dixon, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer at the time of the incident, “enjoyed no police powers in Maryland,” according to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

“He was not acting as a police officer. … He was a private citizen in both of these matters,” McCarthy said, referring to the incident last week and a separate Takoma Park incident from May 6, 2020. Dixon is charged with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a violent crime in connection with that assault of a woman on the same block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Dixon faces up to 180 years in prison for the two separate incidents, McCarthy said.

During the bond review hearing Monday, Nee granted a motion by Dixon’s public defender, Lucy Larkins, to waive his bond review.

Larkins had “no comment” when reached by WTOP after the hearing.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7.

Malik Shabazz, a lawyer for members of Williams’ family, said his clients plan to file a lawsuit in civil court.

“Officer Dixon must be held accountable. … It’s another sad day that we are here, because a police officer who’s sworn to protect the public has decided that he would be judge, jury and executioner on the spot,” Shabazz said.