Pentagon officer charged with murder in Takoma Park shooting that left 2 dead

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 9, 2021, 2:51 PM

Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul speaks at a news conference Friday. (Courtesy Takoma Park police)

Takoma Park police have charged the off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer they say shot and killed two men Wednesday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland.

David Hall Dixon, of Takoma Park, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of use of a handgun in commission of a felony and reckless endangerment in the killing of Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights, Maryland.

Police said both men had gunshot wounds in their upper backs.

Dixon also faces an attempted second-degree murder charge in the assault of the driver of the vehicle he shot into. Police said the driver will not be charged.

“Our investigation revealed that Mr. Dixon’s overview events was inconsistent with the facts in the case. And that Mr. Dixon had no lawful or justifiable reason to shoot and kill Mr. Williams and Mr. Johnson,” Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul said at a news conference.

He added that Dixon “was a civilian who acted as a civilian who happened to be a law enforcement officer in another jurisdiction” and that authorities don’t believe he has any law enforcement powers in Maryland.

DeVaul said police don’t want people to take action.

“We want our citizens to be our eyes and ears, but to call us to be good witnesses, not intercede themselves, I would highly encourage any of our residents that encounter criminal activity to call us and allow us to handle the situation.”

Dixon was arrested Friday morning without incident. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Takoma Park police responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums, in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue. When they got there, the police said in a statement, Dixon, who was off duty at the time, told them he had seen what he thought was a car being broken into and “engaged the suspects.”

“We have confirmed that the victims involved and the other individual involved were actually breaking into vehicles,” DeVaul said.

When the people tried to drive away, Dixon fired at them. Shortly afterward, Williams and Johnson arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds and died from their injuries, police said.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich called the shooting “really, really troubling” during an online briefing Thursday.

“You can’t shoot people for property crimes,” Elrich said. “You can’t do that.” The county executive pointed out that as a Pentagon officer, “He had no authority in Montgomery County.”

And given that the only accusation against the two men is breaking into cars, “The idea that he drew his gun rather than pick up his cellphone and call the police is very troubling.”

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

