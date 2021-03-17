What’s going on with Montgomery Co.’s mass vaccination site?

Montgomery County officials announced Tuesday Maryland was joining the county in launching a COVID-19 mass vaccination site. On Wednesday. the state's top health official says the agreement is still not a done deal.

The day after officials in Montgomery County announced the State of Maryland was joining the county in launching a COVID-19 mass vaccination site that could administer thousands of shots a day, the state’s top health official said the agreement is still not a done deal.

In an interview with WTOP’s Bruce Alan on Tuesday, acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said his department, for now, is focused on opening the first round of the mass vaccination sites it has already planned around the state.

In addition to the four sites that have already opened, including Six Flags in neighboring Prince George’s County, two other large-scale vaccine sites are opening on the Eastern Shore later this week and in Hagerstown, in Western Maryland, next week.

“What we’re doing is, we’re looking at each of the counties in the state, and assessing where we might want to go with increased volume of vaccinations,” Schrader said. “So we’re considering a number of options, but no decisions have been made yet.”

When pressed again as to whether it was a done deal that Montgomery County would get a mass vaccination site, Schrader replied, “No.”

He added, “We’re still assessing all the sites around the state … We’ve got we got to look at all the options. And then once the decisions are made, the governor will announce them.”

That conflicts with what the Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County’s emergency management director, told the Montgomery County Council during a public meeting Tuesday morning.

Stoddard told council members that state health officials and members of the Maryland National Guard toured the Germantown campus of Montgomery County over the weekend and agreed to help stand up a mass vaccination site there.

“The state has given us the go-ahead, and they will be actively supporting us with real logistical support to get the site up and running,” Stoddard said.

He detailed several steps that had already been taken at the site, including the building of wheelchair accessible ramps and boosting the site’s Wi-Fi capacity, as well as discussions about listing the site on the state’s preregistration portal along with Maryland’s other mass-vaccination sites.

Stoddard’s announcement was quickly applauded by members of the County Council, who had been pushing for the site.

“After fighting for it for weeks, we will finally get a mass vax site” in Montgomery County, Council President Tom Hucker tweeted. “The squeaky wheel finally gets some oil!”

U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin and David Trone, Democrats who had also pushed Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, for a mass vaccine site in Maryland’s largest county and one of the most diverse, also cheered the move.

“We are thrilled by today’s announcement that Montgomery County will at last be home to a COVID-19 mass vaccination site,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

Hogan first appeared to throw cold water on the county’s announcement Tuesday afternoon. Asked about the county’s announcement during a news conference, he called it “premature” and said the state was still negotiating with four or five counties about standing up mass vaccine sites.

He said a decision could come next week.

State counting on big boost in vaccine doses

Speaking Tuesday, Hogan suggested a final decision on more mass vaccine sites is dependent on greater clarity from the federal government about the increase in vaccine supply the state will receive.

“All we need is the vaccines, and the good news is that the month of April is going to look a whole lot different than the month of March,” Hogan said.

Both Hogan and Schrader said they anticipate a big boost in vaccine doses starting in April when newly manufactured doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine start to ship out.

Schrader told WTOP the state has already seen an uptick in doses supplied by Pfizer and Moderna, the two vaccine options that require two doses to fully protect people from COVID-19. This week, Maryland received more than 80,000 Pfizer doses and 59,000 Moderna doses, according to CDC data.

Schrader said the state would be ready to expand eligibility of the vaccines to all adults starting May 1 — a deadline President Joe Biden pushed for in a White House address last week.

“There’s no doubt,” Schrader said. “We’ve been planning for this for months, and we’ve been building the infrastructure systematically, step by step, and we are going to be ready.”

Schrader was also asked about reaction local leaders who said they were surprised by the governor’s move last week to lift most coronavirus capacity restrictions on restaurants, retailers and other establishments.

Schrader pointed to weekly calls with local leadership across the state. “We’re working very closely with the local jurisdictions,” he said.

When pressed on the fact that local leaders said they weren’t given any head’s up about the change , Schrader replied: “You’d have to ask them. I don’t know. The bottom line is: We’ve got a plan. We’re following the plan.”

He pointed to declining coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations across the state.

“We were we able to manage our way through the surge, and then the positivity rates been dropping, the cases per 100,000 have been dropping,” Schrader said. “All the signals have been very positive. So I don’t think anybody was surprised.”

WTOP’s Bruce Alan contributed to this report.