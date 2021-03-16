Montgomery Co. moves ahead with mass vaccination site; county aims to run site in partnership with state

Officials in Montgomery County say they're moving ahead with plans to open a COVID-19 mass vaccination site in the Northern part of the county that aims to eventually administer 3,000 shots a day in what county officials described as a partnership with the state of Maryland.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with comments Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan made at a news conference later Tuesday afternoon.

Officials in Montgomery County say they’re moving ahead with plans to open a COVID-19 mass vaccination site in the Northern part of the county that aims to eventually administer 3,000 shots a day in what county officials described as a partnership with the state of Maryland.

The site will be located on the Germantown campus of Montgomery College, which the county had pitched to state health officials as a vaccine site. The site is expected to open in a matter of weeks, Dr. Earl Stoddard, the head of the county’s office of emergency management, told members of the Montgomery County Council during a meeting Tuesday morning.

Stoddard’s announcement was quickly applauded by members of the county council, who had long pushed for a mass vaccine clinic in one of Maryland’s largest counties. However, at a news conference later in the day at a vaccine clinic in neighboring Prince George’s County, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state still remains only in the discussion phase regarding the Montgomery County site and that talk of it as a done deal “was a little bit premature.”

He said he may make an announcement next week.

During the council meeting Tuesday morning, Stoddard was more definitive about the site’s prospects: “The state has given us the go-ahead, and they will be actively supporting us with real logistical support to get the site up and running,” Stoddard said, adding, “That’s obviously very good news for Montgomery County.”

Officials with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland National Guard completed a walk-through of the proposed facility over the weekend, he said. Earlier Tuesday, Stoddard said the county was in meetings with state officials about using the state’s mass vaccination preregistration system to make appointments at the Germantown site.

Stoddard said the site would operate as a partnership between the county and state, making it different from the state’s four other mass vaccination sites, such as the one at the Six Flags America theme park in neighboring Prince George’s County. Those sites are entirely state-run.

“Just to be clear, the site will operate very differently than other sites, but the ultimate goal is more vaccine throughput and output in Montgomery County,” Stoddard said.

In addition to Montgomery College, the county has partnered with Holy Cross Hospital to run the site.

To start with, the site will run “exclusively” as a county operation to show its viability, Stoddard said, but the goal is to eventually grow to administering 3,000 vaccine doses daily.

That will require a commitment from the state to increase the supply of doses going to the county, officials said.

The Maryland Department of Health recently boosted the weekly supply of vaccine doses the county health department receives — from 4,500 first doses a week to 6,600 doses, according to Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer.

However, even with that boost, the total number of vaccine doses isn’t sufficient to meet the daily 3,000-shot goal for the new site, Stoddard said.

“As the doses increase to the state, they will, in turn, look to increase the doses made available though this large-scale vaccination site,” Stoddard told council members.

For now, the aim is to “have a system in place that can absorb additional doses and expand when those doses come,” Stoddard said, “as opposed to waiting till the doses are here and then build programs to support them.”

Officials said the county still plans to operate smaller-scale vaccine opportunities, both community-based and mobile clinics.

“This won’t be the only vaccination opportunity but will be likely the largest opportunity for mass vaccination in the county,” Stoddard said.

Overall, more than 228,000 county residents have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine — which is just under 22% of the county’s population.

Those figures include residents vaccinated not only at health department clinics, but also through vaccine appointments at retail pharmacies, hospitals and the state’s other mass vaccination sites. The county has administered about 97,000 of those doses.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.