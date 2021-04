A dental office was evacuated in Bethesda Monday morning because of a fire.

A dental office was evacuated in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday morning because of a fire.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Wisconsin Avenue near Battery Lane in Bethesda.

Officials said the fire started on the first floor of the building and involved dental sterilizer equipment.

The fire has been put out and no one was injured.

Wisconsin Avenue was temporarily shut down between Highland Avenue and Maple Avenue.