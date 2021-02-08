CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. couple struggles with vaccine process | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Gaithersburg fire leaves 50 people without homes

February 8, 2021, 12:43 AM

Flames tore through a Montgomery County, Maryland, apartment building Sunday, leaving more than 50 people displaced Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Duval Lane in Gaithersburg.

No one was hurt in the fire, but 14 units were scorched, causing nearly $2 million in damage.

Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire was caused by an electrical problem in the second floor ceiling.

Crews knocked down the fire and saved one resident, who escaped the flames by ladder rescue.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.

