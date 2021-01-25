CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Taxi driver robbed, stabbed in Silver Spring

Acacia James

January 25, 2021, 9:44 AM

A Maryland taxi driver was robbed and stabbed while driving three customers Monday morning in Silver Spring.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. near Northampton Drive and New Hampshire Avenue.

Montgomery County police said at least one of the three customers robbed and stabbed the man.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don’t have additional information on possible suspects. The case is still under investigation.

