Taxi driver robbed, stabbed in Silver Spring

A Maryland taxi driver was robbed and stabbed while driving three customers Monday morning in Silver Spring.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. near Northampton Drive and New Hampshire Avenue.

Montgomery County police said at least one of the three customers robbed and stabbed the man.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don’t have additional information on possible suspects. The case is still under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the incident occurred.