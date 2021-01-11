Man dead in shooting outside Gaithersburg apartment

Montgomery County police responded to a Gaithersburg apartment building on South Frederick Avenue, near Cedar Avenue, around 6 p.m. Sunday for reported gunfire.

A man is dead after he was shot in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Sunday night.

Montgomery County police responded to a Gaithersburg apartment building on South Frederick Avenue, near Cedar Avenue, around 6 p.m. Sunday for reported gunfire.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later died of his wounds. The investigation continued Monday morning and police have yet to name any suspects.

The shooting took place not far from where a candlelight vigil was being held.

In a separate incident Friday, a man was shot and killed by Gaithersburg police officers. The city’s police chief said the man pulled a gun, which led to officers shooting him.

Four officers are on administrative leave related to that shooting, pending an investigation by county law enforcement.

Below is a map of the area where Sunday’s shooting happened.