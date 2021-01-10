INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Gaithersburg names officers involved…

Gaithersburg names officers involved in shooting of armed suspect

Matthew Delaney

January 10, 2021, 8:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Four Gaithersburg, Maryland, police officers are on paid administrative leave while an investigation continues into the shooting and killing of an armed suspect late last week.

In a news release Saturday, the Gaithersburg Police Department identified the four plainclothes officers involved as Sergeant Willie Delgado, Corporal Larbi Dakkouni, and officers James Doyle and Kyle Khuen.

Police said Delgado is a 17-year veteran of the department and Dakkouni is an 8-year veteran. Both Doyle and Khuen are 4-year veterans.

Gaithersburg Police Chief Mark Sroka said during a Friday news conference that the officers surveilled and later approached the suspect because they believed he was armed.

After identifying themselves to the suspect, Sroka said he fled across Md. Route 355 toward the Chelsea Garden Apartments. Sroka said the suspect displayed a handgun near the apartments, prompting the officers to fire on him.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

All four officers are assigned to the Special Operations Bureau and are members of the Street Crimes Unit. They have since been placed on paid administrative leave while Montgomery County law enforcement investigates the shooting.

The Howard County State Attorney’s office will then review the findings of the investigation, as per an agreement between the two counties.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA's first-ever production OTA eliminated $300M in future costs

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up