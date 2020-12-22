CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Montgomery County liquor store shuts down temporarily due to positive COVID-19 test

Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP

December 22, 2020, 3:36 PM

One Montgomery County, Maryland, liquor store shut down temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The county runs all stores that sell hard alcohol via the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services. In a news release, the department said it was made aware that an employee at the White Oak store in Silver Spring had tested positive on Dec. 19.

The last time the employee worked in the store on New Hampshire Avenue was Dec. 17. The store closed last Saturday and has since been “deep cleaned,” which includes a chemical “fogging” and manual wipe down of surfaces.

The county has installed plexiglass shields at the registers and stations with hand sanitizer at the entrance.

Health officials said that some employees needed to quarantine and the store is expected to reopen on Dec. 30.

