Woman throws object at truck with Trump flag on it, Montgomery Co. police say incident ‘not politically motivated’

A driver in Montgomery County, Maryland, threw something at a truck that was displaying a flag supporting the reelection of President Donald Trump near a polling site on Tuesday, leading some to believe the incident was an act of voter intimidation.
Montgomery County police said they are investigating the incident, calling it a case of “road rage.”
It happened outside the North Bethesda Marriott Hotel & Conference Center polling site Tuesday afternoon.
Police wrote on Twitter that the driver threw the object at a “truck bearing a Trump flag” and that the “offending driver was cited appropriately.”
The incident was not “politically motivated” and was not an attempt to intimidate voters, police said.
Investigation into the incident revealed the actions were not politically motivated and not “voter intimidation” as others have indicated on Twitter.
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 3, 2020