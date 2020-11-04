ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Woman throws object at truck with Trump flag on it, Montgomery Co. police say incident ‘not politically motivated’

Zeke Hartner

November 4, 2020, 5:45 AM

A driver in Montgomery County, Maryland, threw something at a truck that was displaying a flag supporting the reelection of President Donald Trump near a polling site on Tuesday, leading some to believe the incident was an act of voter intimidation.

Montgomery County police said they are investigating the incident, calling it a case of “road rage.”

It happened outside the North Bethesda Marriott Hotel & Conference Center polling site Tuesday afternoon.

Police wrote on Twitter that the driver threw the object at a “truck bearing a Trump flag” and that the “offending driver was cited appropriately.”

The incident was not “politically motivated” and was not an attempt to intimidate voters, police said.

