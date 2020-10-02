CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 rocks campaign trail | US panel tackles vaccine priorities | Latest virus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Rockville: Coyote that attacked 2 women, 1 boy was rabid

Rick Massimo

October 2, 2020, 7:34 PM

The coyote that was killed after attacking three people in Rockville, Maryland, on Thursday tested positive for rabies, town officials announced Friday.

The coyote attacked a 59-year-old woman and her dog at about 10 a.m. Thursday around Windsor Court; a 12-year-old boy on the Upper Watts Branch Trail at Nelson Street and College Parkway; and a 39-year-old woman around Redland and Gaither roads, the town said in a release.

The three people were treated and released for injuries; the dog is being quarantined.

The Rockville police said they found the coyote along West Gude Drive at about 4:45 p.m., and that the coyote charged at an officer.

The officer shot the coyote, who ran into a wooded area near Aster Boulevard and Carnation Drive.

They found the coyote with a thermal imaging camera and put it down.

Rockville asked anyone who may have had contact with the coyote to call the Montgomery County Health Department at (240) 777-1755 to talk about what should be done next.

Rabies is fatal to people if it is left untreated.

