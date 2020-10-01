3 hurt in series of coyote attacks in Rockville; coyote dead

Three people, including a child and a woman walking her dog, were injured in a series of coyote attacks in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday, before the coyote was shot and killed.

Three people, including a child and a woman walking her dog, were injured in a series of coyote attacks in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday, before the coyote was shot and killed.

The body of the coyote suspected in the series of attacks is being taken to a state lab for testing, Marylou Berg, a spokeswoman for the city of Rockville, Maryland, told WTOP.

The series of attacks, which sent two people to the hospital, as well as repeated sightings of the animal throughout the day, sparked a heavy police presence and led authorities to ask residents of three Rockville neighborhoods around Montgomery College to “shelter in place” as they searched for the animal.

The most recent attack came Thursday afternoon.

A preteen was reportedly bitten by the coyote on a trail in a wooded area on Aster Boulevard in the Woodley Gardens neighborhood. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

In a separate incident, a woman in the 500 block of Redland Boulevard, near the King Farm Stream Valley Park, was bitten on the arm, according to Rockville authorities.

The first coyote attack came around 10 a.m. Thursday when a 59-year-old woman walking her small dog on Winder Court near Watt Branch Park in Rockville said the coyote attacked her dog and then her when she tried to intervene. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Her dog has been quarantined.

A man reported seeing a coyote acting aggressively near Princeton Place around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, but he knew to raise his arms and make loud noises, which scared the coyote off, authorities said.

Yet another sighting of the coyote came about 11 a.m. Thursday when a Rockville resident found their dog barking at the coyote from the backyard. The dog was taken to a veterinarian, but it’s unclear if the dog was injured.