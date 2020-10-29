ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Election newsletter signup
Pennsylvania man charged with Potomac home arson

Fonda Mwangi

October 29, 2020, 8:13 AM

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on murder and arson charges for allegedly setting a Potomac, Maryland, home on fire Monday night.

Montgomery County fire personnel responded to 11132 Korman Drive, near Kilgour Branch Stream Valley Park, around 10:45 p.m. Monday. They found a vehicle on fire in the driveway and smoke pouring out from the home.

A women was rescued from the second floor via ladder and transported to a hospital with injuries evaluated as nonlife threatening.

Five cats were in the home, and survived the fire.

Details of what happened have not been provided by the fire department.

Thirty-four-year-old John O’Donnell was taken into custody in his home town of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, first- and second-degree arson, first-degree burglary, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.

He is being held as a fugitive of justice.

He remains in Pennsylvania on a $500,000 cash bond and is awaiting an extradition hearing.

