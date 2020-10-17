Montgomery County Schools food distribution staffer tests positive for COVID-19

A Montgomery County food and nutrition services staff member who last worked on October 14 at Glen Haven Elementary in Wheaton reported a positive COVID-19 test, according to a school news release sent Friday.

Montgomery County Public Schools said the employee last worked on Oct. 14 at Glen Haven Elementary in Wheaton. The staff member was wearing a mask and gloves while working at the school’s distribution site.

According to the release, discussions with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services have determined that students and families’ risk level is low.

However, the public school district is asking people who visited the school on Oct. 14 or earlier to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Employees who worked with the affected staff member in the last week are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Montgomery County Public schools did not say if they would ask employees to take coronavirus tests before returning to work. The school district uses its food and nutrition service staff to make and deliver lunches to students’ homes during the in-home learning process.

The distribution site will be cleaned over the weekend. Montgomery County Public Schools said food distribution would resume on Monday.

