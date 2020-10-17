CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery County Schools food…

Montgomery County Schools food distribution staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Dan Friedell

October 17, 2020, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A food and nutrition services staff member in Montgomery County, Maryland, reported a positive COVID-19 test Friday, according to a news release.

Montgomery County Public Schools said the employee last worked on Oct. 14 at Glen Haven Elementary in Wheaton. The staff member was wearing a mask and gloves while working at the school’s distribution site.

According to the release, discussions with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services have determined that students and families’ risk level is low. 

However, the public school district is asking people who visited the school on Oct. 14 or earlier to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Employees who worked with the affected staff member in the last week are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Montgomery County Public schools did not say if they would ask employees to take coronavirus tests before returning to work. The school district uses its food and nutrition service staff to make and deliver lunches to students’ homes during the in-home learning process.  

The distribution site will be cleaned over the weekend. Montgomery County Public Schools said food distribution would resume on Monday.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up