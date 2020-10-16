Hogan: Outdoor sports venues can reopen at 10% capacity

Outdoor sporting and entertainment venues in Maryland have been authorized to reopen with limited capacity and health safety guidelines in effect.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has authorized outdoor sports venues, such as FedEx Field and M&T Bank Stadium, to reopen with limited crowds.

For sporting venues, such as M & Bank Stadium and FedEx Field, the executive order issued Friday will allow spectators to attend games in person, up to 10% of the stadium’s total capacity.

“With our key health metrics low and stable, we are taking steps to allow more spectators, including fans of the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team, to safely attend games in the stands,” Hogan said in a statement announcing the move. “It remains important to continue following all of the mitigation measures and public health protocols that keep us safe, including wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.”

FedEx Field — where the Washington Football Team plays — is located in Prince George’s County, which has not moved into Phase Three of the governor’s reopening plan. It’s unclear how that will affect the governor’s order.

Under Prince George’s County’s current Phase Two rules, crowds at outdoor events are limited to one person or family per 200 square feet — or 50 people maximum.

FedEx Field has the capacity to house some 82,000 fans, and 10% of that would be more than 8,000 people. M&T Bank Stadium has a capacity of about 70,000 fans; 10% of that would be about 7,000.

A Prince George’s County spokeswoman said in an email to WTOP: “We are reviewing the Governor’s the order and our health officials will be in conversation with the Washington Football Team to determine next steps.”

WTOP has also reached out to Baltimore City officials.

Other rules announced by Hogan ease some restriction on outdoor entertainment venues. They will also be limited to 10% of their capacity for venues that have a maximum occupancy over 2,500.

The expanded capacity limits also come with new rules from Maryland Health Secretary Robert Neall. Face coverings and social distancing will be mandatory at these venues and social gatherings like tailgating will not be allowed.