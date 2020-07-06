Montgomery County closes, cites businesses for not following reopening guidelines

Several businesses in Montgomery County, Maryland, were cited or closed for not following coronavirus reopening guidelines.

Several businesses in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been cited or closed for not following coronavirus reopening guidelines.

“I will reiterate what I’ve said before and about which I have been very clear: Businesses will stay open provided they follow the public health guidelines. If they choose to ignore public health guidance, we will shut them down,” Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement.

The Vibes Hookah Bar in Rockville and the Cabana Hookah Lounge in Silver Spring were shut down because hookah bars are not included under the county’s Phase Two reopening guidance.

The Palisades Lounge in Silver Spring was cited and closed for not maintaining customer social distancing, as well as for a liquor violation.

Elsewhere, the Grille at Flower Hill in Gaithersburg was reported for not following guidelines.

A health inspector visited the restaurant last Thursday following a report that employees were not wearing masks. The business received a verbal reminder about mask requirements, the county said, but over the weekend, there were again complaints about compliance.

The restaurant’s operating days are Thursday to Sunday, and a visit by an inspector will not take place until Thursday.

The owner of the restaurant wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post, “Let me be very clear…my staff will not wear face masks while working here at the Grille. If that bothers you then please dine elsewhere and please try to find something more important to occupy your time such as volunteer at a nursing home or soup kitchen,” WTOP news partner NBC Washington reported.

He said masks are uncomfortable to wear.

“As we receive complaints about businesses such as the Grille at Flower Hill in Gaithersburg for not following requirements for the wearing of face masks and keeping customers physically distanced, we will fully investigate each complaint,” County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said.

Business ambassadors have visited more than 1,900 businesses to provide education about reopening compliance.

“If we find that a business has been educated and continues to willfully ignore the requirements to safely reopen, we will use our legal authority to prohibit their operations until they comply,” Gayles said.

To find detailed information on which businesses may reopen and what businesses need to do to comply with current guidelines, visit Montgomery County’s website.

To report concerns about a business not following COVID-19 restrictions, email hhsmail@montgomerycountymd.gov or call 311.

