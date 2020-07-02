Montgomery Co. schools ‘enraged and saddened’ by sexual assault, harassment allegations

Montgomery County Public Schools will look into allegations of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination made by students across the Maryland county.

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith said the school system is “actively looking into” allegations of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination after hundreds of social media posts were recently made detailing students’ experiences at schools across the Maryland county.

“We recognize the courage it takes to publicly share painful and personal experiences of harassment, assault, bias and bullying,” Smith said in message to the community Wednesday.

“We are enraged and saddened by these allegations,” he said, adding MCPS will “take a deep look into the culture that exists in our schools.”

Smith said he has tasked Greg Edmundson, the school system’s Title IX coordinator, “to lead a process — involving all offices of our school system — to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted into each viable report, and to take the necessary steps in response to what we find.”

According to Smith, MCPS “is committed to providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of our students,” and he announced a website where additional information and resources will be posted in the coming weeks.

To report incidents of sexual assault or other crimes, Montgomery County police can be reached at 301-279-8000.

The county’s Victim Assistance and Sexual Assault Program (VASAP) can be contacted weekdays at 240-777-1355 and on its 24-hour hotline at 240-777-4357.

Montgomery County also has a Youth Crisis Hotline, which can be reached at 301-768-9697.