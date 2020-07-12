CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | DC United vs. Toronto FC postponed due to possible virus cases | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Bethesda water main break…

Bethesda water main break snarls traffic

Matt Small

July 12, 2020, 1:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A water main break on Rockville Pike near Cedar Lane in Bethesda caused headaches for drivers in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday.

Emergency utility work closed all southbound lanes of Rockville Pike just ahead of Cedar Lane at about 9 a.m.

Repairs are being made to a 16-inch water main at the Marriott Scout Service Center at 9190 Rockville Pike, WSSC Water said at 12:25 p.m.

A map of the scene is below.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up