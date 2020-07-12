Bethesda water main break snarls traffic

A water main break on Rockville Pike near Cedar Lane in Bethesda caused headaches for drivers in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday.

Emergency utility work closed all southbound lanes of Rockville Pike just ahead of Cedar Lane at about 9 a.m.

Repairs are being made to a 16-inch water main at the Marriott Scout Service Center at 9190 Rockville Pike, WSSC Water said at 12:25 p.m.

A map of the scene is below.

