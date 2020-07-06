FOURTH OF JULY: FAQs on flyovers & fireworks | DC-area celebrations | Metro's July Fourth service | Beach Weather | More News
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 6th suspect arrested in…

6th suspect arrested in fatal Montgomery County shooting

Abigail Constantino

July 3, 2020, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A sixth person has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Montgomery County, Maryland, man last May.

Jose Luis Lainez-Martinez, 26, of Adelphi, has been linked to the death of 29-year-old Francisco Anton Medrano-Campos.

On May 26 just after 7 a.m., police found Medrano-Campos near the area where he lived on the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in Silver Spring with gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

County police canvassed the area near Wheaton Regional Park with officers from the Maryland National Capital Park Police while a Fairfax County, Virginia, police helicopter assisted with the search after witnesses said they saw men leaving the scene.

In June, police arrested five suspects on charges of first-degree murder.

Lainez-Martinez was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up