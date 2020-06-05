Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 5 Silver Spring men…

5 Silver Spring men charged in Wheaton-area murder

Matt Small

June 11, 2020, 6:37 AM

Five Silver Spring men are now charged with the murder of a Maryland man that drew a huge police presence to the area near Wheaton Regional Park, complete with police helicopters, the morning of Tuesday, May 26.

Each of the five faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Francisco Anton Medrano-Campos, who was killed in the Glenmont Circle area, where he lived, near Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road.

The Montgomery County Police Department identified the suspects:

  • Carlos Andres Orellana, 21, of Silver Spring;
  • Daniel E. Huezo Landaverde, 19, of Silver Spring;
  • Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, 19, of Silver Spring;
  • Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez, 20, of Silver Spring;
  • Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana (no age provided), of Silver Spring.

The five are being held without bail after their arrests on June 5, police said.

The shooting of Medrano-Campos occurred just after 7 a.m. May 26.

That morning county police canvassed the area near Wheaton Regional Park with officers from the Maryland National Capital Park Police. A Fairfax County, Virginia, police helicopter assisted with the search after witnesses said they saw men leaving the scene.

The Major Crimes Division continues to investigate and is asking anyone with more information to call 240-773-5070.

