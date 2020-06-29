Montgomery Co. child care providers can soon apply for COVID-19 relief funds

Starting Monday afternoon, child care providers in Montgomery County, Maryland, can apply for financial relief to offset losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county said the Early Care and Education Initiative Recovery Fund will provide financial assistance to eligible licensed child care center programs, registered family child care homes and letter of compliance programs.

The online application opens at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 29. For additional information, visit the county government’s website.

The maximum grant varies from $75,000 for one site, up to $250,000 for four or more sites.

The county council allotted $10 million in total relief funding.

To be eligible, the child care facilities must be in Montgomery County, and 60% of the children served at each site must be county residents, according to a news release.

Sites must also be prepared to reopen by Aug. 31.

Priority will be given to “programs serving families with limited incomes and children with special needs, as well as sites providing child care in targeted ZIP codes,” the county said.

