Bethesda Streetery restaurants prepare for 1st weekend

With the weekend approaching, businesses in downtown Bethesda, Maryland, are eagerly watching to see how things play out as new outdoor seating was set up in the area just a couple of days ago.
The Bethesda Streetery opened Wednesday, allowing restaurants to have more space for outdoor seating as coronavirus restrictions continue to put limits on dining indoors.
In order to get the seating arranged, sections of Norfolk and Woodmont avenues are shut down to vehicles each day.
“People seem really happy, especially the restaurants that don’t have any outdoor seating at all,” said Jenny Nugent, owner of Flanagan’s Harp & Fiddle.
The area is set up like a food court in a shopping center, with customers going to restaurants and then taking their meals to tables.
Each table is placed at least 6 feet apart, and there’s a limit of four people at each table at a time.
So far, the crowds have been light, but that may have been a result of the recent poor weather conditions.
“The first two days it opened it was rainy and 90 degrees,” said Nugent.
“This weekend will be a good indicator of how it’s going to go, because it’s going to be much nicer.”
The same thought was expressed by Roberto Pietrobono, who owns three restaurants in Bethesda — Olazzo, Alatri Bros. and Gringos & Mariachis.
“Tonight and tomorrow are going to be very telling, just because it’s a Friday and Saturday night. We haven’t experienced that yet,” Pietrobono said.
The streetery is managed by the nonprofit group Bethesda Urban Partnership. Pietrobono said the group has been making sure that health and safety guidelines are being followed.
“They’ve been cleaning the tables very fast; it’s been sanitized, and I’m very impressed with how they’re keeping the cleanliness of it all.” Pietrobono said. “So far, it seems like it’s been seamless.”
The Bethesda Streetery locations:
- Woodmont Avenue between Elm Street and Bethesda Avenue
- Veterans Park at the corner of Norfolk and Woodmont avenues
- Cordell Avenue between the parking garage near Old Georgetown Road and Triangle Towers
- Norfolk Avenue between St. Elmo and Cordell avenues
- Norfolk Avenue between Cordell and Del Ray avenues
The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for the Cordell Avenue spot, which is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
