Police identify victim in fatal Glenmont shooting

Jose Umana

May 27, 2020, 1:06 PM

The Montgomery County police identified on Wednesday the victim of a deadly shooting in Glenmont, Maryland.

Francisco Anton Medrano Campos, 29, was shot and killed in the Glenmont Circle area, where he lived, near Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road, just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. His body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore, police said.

Witnesses told the police two men left the scene after the shooting.

County police canvassed the area near Wheaton Regional Park with officers from the Maryland National Capital Park Police. A police helicopter from Fairfax County, Virginia, was also used to search for the suspects.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070, or anonymously to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted online on the Crime Solvers page. Crime Solvers may provide a cash reward of up to $10,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez and Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

