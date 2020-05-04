Silver Spring ‘Takeout Tuesday’ aims to help neighborhood restaurants and those in need

As D.C.-area restaurants face difficult times during the coronavirus pandemic, the Long Branch neighborhood of Silver Spring, Maryland, has organized an effort to help both businesses and residents in need.

As D.C.-area restaurants face difficult times during the coronavirus pandemic, the Long Branch neighborhood of Silver Spring, Maryland, has organized an effort to help both businesses and residents in need.

Tuesday — Cinco de Mayo — people are asked to order takeout from Long Branch restaurants and make a donation to the nonprofit Small Things Matter, which provides food to more than 350 families and individuals in the Takoma Park, Silver Spring and Rockville communities.

Maryland restaurants have only been allowed to do carryout and delivery since Gov. Larry Hogan banned dining in during the crisis.

“The County Council and I have made financial help available for businesses through the Public Health Emergency Grant program, but we know the best way to help restaurants is to order takeout meals and urge our neighbors and friends to do the same,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a news release.

“I have been ordering takeout from restaurants around the county during this time, and I challenge others on Cinco de Mayo to join me in supporting Long Branch restaurants or the local establishments in their communities.”

County Council Vice President Tom Hucker, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, Maryland State Comptroller Pete Franchot, State Sen. William Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins have also pledged their support for the initiative.

Below are the Long Branch restaurants participating in Cinco de Mayo “Takeout Tuesday”:

A list of restaurants throughout Montgomery County that remain open during the coronavirus crisis can be found at visitmontgomery.com/restaurant-directory.

More Coronavirus news