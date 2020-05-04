Montgomery Co. offers free deck inspections

Maryland's Montgomery County offers free deck inspections in May. Montgomery County residents can call 240-777-0311 to schedule an appointment.

As you stay at home, you may want to take advantage of a service Maryland’s Montgomery County is offering for free in May — deck inspections.

“Even though we are working within the protocols necessitated by the health crisis, DPS (Department of Permitting Services) will be able to offer residents free deck inspections again this May. We hope many residents take advantage of this program to ensure that their families and guests will be safe,” said Mitra Pedoee, the new director of the department, in a news release.

Montgomery County residents can call 311 or 240-777-0311 to schedule an appointment for an inspection.

The inspections are part of “Building Safety Month.”

In addition to the inspections, the department is offering webinars on disaster preparedness, water safety, green building codes and getting young people involved in a cleaner future.

The department says the dates and times of the webinars will be posted on its website.