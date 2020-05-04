Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. offers free…

Montgomery Co. offers free deck inspections

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

May 4, 2020, 7:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As you stay at home, you may want to take advantage of a service Maryland’s Montgomery County is offering for free in May — deck inspections.

“Even though we are working within the protocols necessitated by the health crisis, DPS (Department of Permitting Services) will be able to offer residents free deck inspections again this May. We hope many residents take advantage of this program to ensure that their families and guests will be safe,” said Mitra Pedoee, the new director of the department, in a news release.

Montgomery County residents can call 311 or 240-777-0311 to schedule an appointment for an inspection.

The inspections are part of “Building Safety Month.”

In addition to the inspections, the department is offering webinars on disaster preparedness, water safety, green building codes and getting young people involved in a cleaner future.

The department says the dates and times of the webinars will be posted on its website.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up