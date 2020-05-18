Virginia Beach to reopen for recreation May 22

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Virginia Beach will reopen for recreational use May 22, with limits on which activities will be acceptable.

Virginia Beach will reopen for recreational use Friday, with limits on which activities will be acceptable, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.

During a briefing, Northam said Virginia is reopening beaches to allow activities such as sunbathing, surfing, swimming and fishing “as defined by the city’s ordinance.”

However, the governor said the following activities will remain prohibited:

Group sports

Fishing on sand beaches in the resort area

Tents and groupings of umbrellas

Speakers

Alcohol

Parking lots and garages will be limited to 50% capacity

“Let me be clear: These rules must be followed,” Northam said. “If people swarm these beaches and ignore social distancing rules or the regulations the city has put into place, I will not hesitate to reinstate Phase I restrictions, or even close the beach outright, if necessary.”

More Coronavirus News

Northam said beach ambassadors will monitor compliance, and there will be enhanced cleaning schedules in high-touch areas.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer also warned potential beachgoers to adhere to the rules.

“We must not take this opportunity for granted, and everyone needs to be committed to being safe and proactive when visiting the beaches,” Dyer said.

The announcement came after many parts of Virginia began gradually lifting some restrictions, which prompted crowds of people to visit beaches in Ocean City, Maryland; Rehoboth, Delaware; and Virginia Beach.