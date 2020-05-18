Voter registration deadline for Maryland’s June 2 primary election nears

Maryland residents have until the end of May 27 to submit a voter registration application for the state's June 2 primary election.

Eligible voters can submit a voter registration application to their local or state board of elections using Maryland’s online voter registration system, no later than 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 for the June 2 primary.

Applications sent by must be postmarked by the May 27 deadline.

The June 2 primary election will be conducted primarily through the mail — a first for the state — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Registering to vote in advance of the election makes the voting process itself faster and safer,” said Linda Lamone, the administrator of the state board of elections, in a statement.

“Those who are registered early may submit their ballots by mail and avoid bringing their completed ballots to a designated ballot drop-off location or voting in-person on election day.”

First planned for April 28, Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back the date of the primary to give officials more time to come up with a plan for carrying out the primary with enhanced safety measures.