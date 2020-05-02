Montgomery Co. walkers raise money for those in need amid coronavirus crisis

Montgomery County, Md., neighbors walk in a unique relay to assist Damascus Help in bringing food and medication to those in need, amid the coronavirus crisis.

Neighbors in Montgomery County, Maryland, were taking turns walking throughout the night for a unique relay to assist the local organization Damascus Help in bringing food and medication to those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a great volunteer organization that helps provide food for families in need in this area as well as financial assistance, transportation, medication costs,” organizer Carolyn Sherwood told WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

The walkers were taking turns in one-hour shifts walking in a mile and a half loop from 7 p.m. on Friday through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers said that so many people singed up when registration opened two weeks ago that they had to let more people sign up than was originally planned.

“I think people are looking for what they can do to help others these days. Lots of people in need,” Sherwood said.

More Coronavirus News

People set up tents to stand by and cheer on the walkers. Some local teens signed up for overnight shifts.

“A lot of people signed up within two weeks, it was amazing the amount of people we got to do it and I think it really brought awareness to Damascus Help that some of us might not have known about in our community,” walker Andi Carbonell told NBC Washington.

Throughout the walk, organizers took steps to make sure that social distancing was maintained.

“It just blew me away, there are people that — I don’t know their names — signed up to walk and we’re very, very grateful for that,” walker Karen Witkosk told NBC Washington.