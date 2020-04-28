The Montgomery County, Maryland, council voted to set aside emergency funds to help people at high risk of becoming homeless during the pandemic.

An order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan prohibits renters with leases from being evicted during the coronavirus public health emergency.

But that order does not protect people with informal living arrangements, such as those who rent rooms.

The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a special appropriation of $2 million toward eviction prevention and housing stabilization programs.

“[The funds] are going to be available to anyone regardless of their immigration status,” Council member Evan Glass said. It is another step, he said, to ensure that all county residents “have a safe place to call home.”

Council member Nancy Navarro said she’s been hearing from families in which members have mixed immigration status, who are in limbo and don’t know what to do.

“In this unprecedented time, we’re doing everything possible, and it’s true that we’re going to have to do more,” she said.

