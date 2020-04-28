Maryland company is making mini-hospital rooms

Patriot Spaces is manufacturing portable medical stations that could relieve hospital overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PODS storage containers are being converted into miniature hospital rooms, mobile testing stations and quarantine shelters. Courtesy Patriot Spaces Options include negative air pressure controls, self-contained air conditioning, medical-grade electrical service and lighting, a nurse’s call button and easily sanitized finishes, according to Patriot Spaces. Courtesy Patriot Spaces The mini-medical rooms can be manufactured in days and delivered nationwide. Courtesy Patriot Spaces ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Dunkirk, Maryland-based Patriot Spaces is manufacturing portable medical stations that could relieve hospital overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve delivered the first six of them to United Medical Center, in Southeast D.C., under a contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The company is converting PODS storage containers into miniature hospital rooms, mobile testing stations and quarantine shelters.

They cost between $18,000 and $33,000, depending on how they are are outfitted, or they can be leased.

The PODS containers are 8 by 16 feet, and are built with steel frames and fiberglass panels.

Options include negative air pressure controls, self-contained air conditioning, medical-grade electrical service and lighting, a nurse’s call button and easily sanitized finishes, according to Patriot Spaces.

The mini-medical rooms can be manufactured in days and delivered nationwide, Patriot said.