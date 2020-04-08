Fires at Wheaton Catholic school being investigated as arson

Montgomery County firefighters spotted several small fires burning outside of the building, fueled by flammable liquids.

Fire investigators say arson was likely to blame for a fire at The Avalon School, a private catholic school for boys in Wheaton, Maryland.

Montgomery County firefighters responded to an alarm going off at the school, located on Claridge Road, shortly after midnight Wednesday. They spotted several small fires burning outside of the building, but none inside it.

Investigators later determined ignitable liquids were used in starting the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County fire department’s arson tip line at 240-777-2263. Callers can remain anonymous.