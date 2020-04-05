Home » Montgomery County, MD News » File of Life medical…

File of Life medical packet prepares Montgomery Co. residents for the possibility of a hospital visit

Melissa Howell

April 5, 2020, 1:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

File of Life is a comprehensive new document offered through Montgomery County, Maryland, that’s helping people prepare for an unexpected emergency.

The coronavirus pandemic serves as a reminder that a surprise trip to the emergency room isn’t as much of a surprise as it may seem. That’s why File of Life asks about everything from medications and allergies to emergency contacts to be condensed into a small, portable packet.

Originally intended for the elderly and people with preexisting conditions, File of Life has taken on a new purpose as coronavirus cases soar across our region and visitors and family members aren’t allowed inside most hospitals.

These little packets aren’t a novel concept, but they do make it easier for emergency patients who may not be able to speak to communicate with medical staff on arrival to an emergency room.

The packet can fit in your pocket and comes with a magnet strip for easy and accessible storage right on the fridge. You can request a packet online or call 311 for more information.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Coronavirus Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
emergency File of Life Melissa Howell montgomery county pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up