File of Life medical packet prepares Montgomery Co. residents for the possibility of a hospital visit

File of Life is a comprehensive new document offered through Montgomery County, Maryland that's helping people prepare for an unexpected emergency.

File of Life is a comprehensive new document offered through Montgomery County, Maryland, that’s helping people prepare for an unexpected emergency.

The coronavirus pandemic serves as a reminder that a surprise trip to the emergency room isn’t as much of a surprise as it may seem. That’s why File of Life asks about everything from medications and allergies to emergency contacts to be condensed into a small, portable packet.

Recommended by @mcfrs @MCFRS_EMIHS especially @MontgomeryCoMD if you are sick & even more so if you have a medical condition requiring medication/treatment SEE (download) https://t.co/fSb97nG19p or go to: https://t.co/MvlVUf4S5y pic.twitter.com/RwmBcA0GOI — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 4, 2020

Originally intended for the elderly and people with preexisting conditions, File of Life has taken on a new purpose as coronavirus cases soar across our region and visitors and family members aren’t allowed inside most hospitals.

These little packets aren’t a novel concept, but they do make it easier for emergency patients who may not be able to speak to communicate with medical staff on arrival to an emergency room.

The packet can fit in your pocket and comes with a magnet strip for easy and accessible storage right on the fridge. You can request a packet online or call 311 for more information.

More Coronavirus News